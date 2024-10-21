BDB Pitmans advises GOb2b shareholders

BDB Pitmans has successfully advised the shareholders of GOb2b, a b2b eCommerce software company, on its recent sale to ClearCourse, a leading software and payments business. The sale, completed in October 2024 for an undisclosed sum, marks a significant milestone for both parties.

Key Players in the Transaction

GOb2b, a subsidiary of Aspidistra Holdings Limited, is renowned for its seamless b2b eCommerce website platform. The platform integrates effortlessly with other payment systems and eCommerce platforms, enhancing personalised customer experiences. ClearCourse, a rapidly growing UK-based software company, has been making strides since its inception in 2018 by acquiring 38 companies, including GOb2b. ClearCourse serves over 20,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), national retailers, and charities, positioning itself as a key player in the sector.

Legal and Financial Support

BDB Pitmans' Corporate Partner Oliver Kelly led the legal team advising GOb2b’s shareholders. The team also included Corporate Partner Sean Kelly, Corporate solicitors Gemma L’Esperance and David Crease, Solicitor Apprentice Fin McKenzie, and trainee solicitors Charlotte Wilkinson and Rebecca Swift. Specialist advice on tax, employment law, and real estate was provided by BDB Pitmans’ experts, including tax partner Philip Alfandary, Senior Associate Chris Greep, and real estate team members Ellen James and Andrew Howson. Muckle LLP acted as legal advisors to ClearCourse.

On the financial advisory side, FRP Advisory, led by Simon Davies, Richard Boyden, and Madhavi Morjara, supported the shareholders of Aspidistra Holdings Limited.

Reflections on the Sale

Oliver Kelly commented on the transaction, highlighting BDB Pitmans' experience in advising technology, media, and retail businesses on growth and exit strategies. He expressed pride in the firm’s role in GOb2b’s successful sale.

Paul Dorey of GOb2b also shared his appreciation for the firm’s guidance, emphasising the importance of having expert advisors for the business and its 17 employees. He praised BDB Pitmans for their support and expertise, making the transaction smooth and efficient.

This transaction underlines the ongoing consolidation in the b2b eCommerce space and ClearCourse's aggressive acquisition strategy, as it continues to strengthen its position within the UK’s software and payments industry.