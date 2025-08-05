BCLP has announced that David Klass will join the London office as a partner in the Tax Advice and Controversy practice. With a comprehensive tax practice, David covers various areas including corporate and commercial transactions, debt financing, restructurings, and tax advisory services. He brings substantial expertise in advising on M&A, private equity, venture capital, capital markets, banking and finance, fund structuring, and general commercial contracts.

Having begun his legal career at Slaughter and May, David has held partnership positions at prestigious international law firms, most recently at Hill Dickinson. His addition to BCLP comes shortly after partner Simon Letherman also joined the Tax practice group, underscoring BCLP’s ongoing efforts to cultivate top-tier talent within its Tax and Controversy practice.

David Klass expressed his enthusiasm for the move saying “Joining BCLP presents an opportunity to grow my corporate transactions practice within a firm known for its caliber, international reach, and collaborative culture. I’m particularly excited to develop the cross-border aspects of my work and contribute to high-value M&A activity with truly global insight.”

Elizabeth Bradley, Partner and Global Practice Group Leader - Tax, Employee Benefits and Private Client, remarked, “We’re delighted to welcome David to the team. With a strong pipeline of UK corporate tax work and growing demand for structuring in M&A transactions, David brings precisely the experience needed to meet this demand and ensure high-quality delivery across complex, high-value matters.”

In addition, Carol Osborne, Global Department Leader for Corporate & Finance Transactions, noted “David’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the capabilities needed to support complex corporate and cross-border transactions. His broad experience will help strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional service and advance our firm’s goals.” The latest hires signal a robust strategy for BCLP to meet the increasing demands of the legal landscape.