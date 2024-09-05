BCLP strengthens private equity practice with new partner hire

Leading international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has bolstered its Corporate and Finance Transactions practice with the appointment of Perry Yam as a partner in its London office. Perry, who specializes in private equity, brings over 30 years of experience advising on buyout transactions and working with sponsor clients, management teams, and investee companies on acquisitions, buy-and-build strategies, and exits.

Perry’s client portfolio includes some of the most active mid-market sponsors. Notable recent transactions include Halifax Group’s acquisition of Sodexo’s Worldwide Home Care division, ByBox’s acquisition of Pelipod Limited, and OAG’s acquisition of Infare from Ventiga Capital. Prior to joining BCLP, Perry was a partner at Mayer Brown, where he led the firm’s private equity practice. He also previously headed Private Equity for Europe and the Middle East at Reed Smith and spent nearly two decades at SJ Berwin.

Perry's arrival at BCLP marks a key step in the firm's growth strategy, particularly in expanding its private equity capabilities in the UK and US markets. Perry expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I was drawn to BCLP because of its ambitious growth strategy and the opportunity to expand the private equity practice in both the UK and the US. I look forward to leveraging my connections in these regions to create business opportunities and attract talent.”

Carol Osborne, Global Department Leader for Corporate and Finance Transactions, noted, “Perry’s extensive experience will be a great addition to our team. His arrival boosts our ability to serve both existing and new clients in the mid-market private equity sector and supports our continued global expansion.”