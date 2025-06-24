International law firm BCLP has announced the expansion of its UK Corporate & Finance Transactions Department with the recent appointment of Partner Sean Scanlon. Sean's practice is centred around corporate law, where he assists clients with transaction-related matters, including national and international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, reorganisations, and fundraising efforts. His expertise extends to the real estate investment sector, where he has provided counsel on the acquisition and disposal of a variety of properties such as care homes, retail spaces, self-storage facilities, hotels, restaurants, holiday parks, and office buildings across the UK and Europe. Additionally, he possesses considerable experience in other industries, including for-profit education and insurance, and has represented a diverse array of clients—ranging from corporations and founders to management teams, family offices, private equity houses, asset managers, and institutional investors.

Before joining BCLP, Sean served as a partner at Arnold & Porter. His appointment follows the strategic hires of Partners Lerika Le Grange and Simon Letherman, who also joined BCLP’s Corporate & Finance Transactions Department in May. Sean's addition marks another critical advancement towards bolstering BCLP’s corporate transactions practice in London, further enriching the firm’s global capabilities.

Sean Scanlon expressed his enthusiasm, saying “Having met the BCLP team, I’m excited to join a truly full-service platform that aligns with my growth ambitions. The firm’s breadth of services, integrated capabilities and strong focus on real estate and private equity will open up strategic marketing and cross-collaboration opportunities that will support the expansion of my practice and deliver greater value to clients.”

Carol Osborne, the Global Department Leader for Corporate & Finance Transactions, shared her thoughts on this new addition, stating “We’re delighted to welcome Sean to the team. His focus on business development opportunities, as well as his ability to deepen our relationships with existing clients, will be a valuable part of our strategy to grow and diversify our core corporate practice in London.”