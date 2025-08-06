International law firm BCLP has announced the appointment of Klaus Banke as a partner in their Corporate and Finance Transactions Department, based in Frankfurt. This strategic hire is expected to bolster the firm’s capabilities in the German market. Klaus brings a wealth of expertise in advising both national and international clients on intricate mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, carve-outs, and corporate restructurings. His extensive background spans the energy, life sciences, and technology sectors, and he is well-versed in Franco-German transactions.

Before joining BCLP, Klaus was a partner at an international law firm in Frankfurt and has previously worked with global law firms in both Frankfurt and New York. His extensive experience includes not only handling complex corporate governance issues but also managing disputes arising from corporate transactions. Klaus Banke commented “I look forward to joining BCLP and contributing to the growth of the Corporate M&A team in Germany, while supporting clients on complex, cross-border transactions.”

Mike Danielewsky, who leads the Corporate & Finance Transactions Department in Germany, expressed confidence in Klaus's addition to the team, stating “Klaus is an exceptional transactional lawyer with broad industry experience and a strong commercial mindset. He is an ideal addition to our team and will strengthen our market position.” Furthermore, Carsten Bremer, Office Managing Partner for Germany, noted “Klaus Banke’s arrival marks another important step in the expansion of our German practice. His experience and international network will not only support our continued growth but also align strongly with the firm’s strategic direction.” This key appointment highlights BCLP's commitment to enhancing its service offering in the competitive landscape of corporate law in Germany.