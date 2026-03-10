International law firm BCLP has announced the appointment of Claibourne Harrison as a partner in its London office, effective from 9 March. Harrison’s expertise lies in real estate private equity, venture capital, and growth investment transactions, including advising private equity and investment firms as well as other institutional investors in acquisitions, joint ventures, and loan portfolio acquisitions. Dual qualified in England & Wales and Texas, Harrison has extensive experience handling complex, cross-border transactions at the intersection of private equity and real estate, addressing a diverse range of asset classes such as commercial, industrial, logistics, mixed-use, and digital infrastructure.

Nazir Dewji, Global Department Leader for Real Estate, expressed enthusiasm for Harrison’s arrival, stating “Clai’s arrival underlines our commitment to continue to grow a market leading global real estate platform. He brings deep private equity experience and additional knowledge to the team, in an area where we are seeing increasing client demand for our full spectrum real estate strategy. His collaborative approach aligns strongly with how we work at BCLP.”

Harrison’s recognition includes being listed by The Legal 500 UK 2024 as a ‘Next Generation Partner’ for Real Estate: Commercial Property – Investment, with clients noting he is “meticulous, quick thinking and thorough.” His track record is well-established, having been ranked by The Legal 500 UK since 2018 and featured in the upcoming 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom for Real Estate Law.

On his move to BCLP, Harrison commented “I was drawn to BCLP by the depth and quality of the real estate bench in London and the ability to collaborate seamlessly across a truly transatlantic platform. BCLP is a top tier, well recognized firm, and its international, full service offering allows us to support clients through the entire lifecycle of a deal. The commanding strength of the firm’s European platform, combined with its global reach, aligns closely with my own commitment to work within a team to consistently exceed client expectations and offer a solution-oriented mindset.”