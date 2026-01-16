BCLP has announced that Vincent Trevisani has joined their Energy, Environment & Infrastructure team as a partner in Paris. This strategic hire highlights the firm’s commitment to strengthen its Energy Transition practice and to provide comprehensive support for clients navigating complex projects both in France and globally. With a wealth of over 30 years in corporate law, M&A, and project development within the energy and infrastructure sectors, Trevisani is poised to enhance the firm's capabilities.

Trevisani’s experience encompasses a broad range of energy transition areas including renewables such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, biogas, and energy efficiency measures. He also advises on electric vehicle charging, nuclear, gas, electricity, heating networks, waste recovery, and public transport. As he stated, “BCLP stands out for having comprehensive teams that support energy transition projects end-to-end. The depth of its service offering and international reach were decisive factors in my decision to join BCLP.”

In addition to his transactional practice, Trevisani provides insights for French clients on both domestic and foreign projects, while also assisting foreign investors navigating transactions in France. His extensive cross-border experience is particularly notable in Latin America and the US, where he has practised law for several years. His expertise covers complex matters across Europe, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

David Blondel, Partner and Global Co-Head of Energy Transition, remarked, “The Paris office is a true growth engine for the firm’s energy, environment, and infrastructure offering. Vincent’s arrival will further strengthen this practice group, expand our international capabilities, strengthen relationships with major institutional players in the energy sector, and enhance global collaboration within the firm.”

Jean-Patrice Labautière, Office Managing Partner of BCLP Paris, added, “Vincent’s appointment consolidates an already well-established and recognized practice at BCLP, both in Paris and across the globe. This is our fourth lateral hire over the last year in Paris, in addition to internal promotions – a reflection of our ambitions to grow with strength.”

Trevisani’s onboarding follows a series of significant mandates for the practice in Paris, reinforcing its position within the energy sector. Recent engagements include advising Qair International on a €240 million syndicated credit, facilitating financing for a new solar portfolio developed in partnership between Arkolia and Banque des Territoires, and assisting Sienna IM with a €40 million bond financing for Keon, one of France’s largest independent biomethane producers.