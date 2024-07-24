BCLP celebrates 10 years in Manchester

This anniversary highlights the firm's strategic expansion in the city and its enhanced global client service capabilities.

Since its Manchester office opened in 2014, BCLP has swiftly grown its presence, expanding its team to over 100 employees. The firm has strategically bolstered its capabilities with key partner hires, including Taslima Salam, who joined as a Real Estate Finance partner in 2022 and now serves as the Office Managing Partner. The firm also welcomed Kristina Middleton and Jessica Parry as partners in the Real Estate and Real Estate Disputes practices, respectively.

BCLP's Manchester team provides comprehensive advice across various sectors, focusing on real estate, banking and finance, planning, dispute resolution, employment, and restructuring. The office has maintained strong relationships with prominent clients, including Blackrock, Barclays, Hermes, Landsec, and The Crown. Notably, the Real Estate team played a crucial role in supporting Unite with a £400 million refinancing of its student accommodation portfolio at the end of last year. Additionally, the Real Estate Litigation team has represented Tesco, Tesco Pensions, and Transport for London.