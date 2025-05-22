London-based international law firm BCLP is expanding its Corporate and Finance Transactions Department with the strategic hire of partners Lerika Le Grange and Simon Letherman. Lerika will be part of the Finance Transactions practice group, while Simon will join the Tax and Controversy practice group, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in these vital areas. Lerika, previously a partner at Taylor Wessing, has a wealth of experience in corporate finance, leveraged and acquisition finance, asset-based lending, litigation funding, carbon finance and debt capital markets. Her diverse client base includes financial institutions, corporate borrowers and sponsors involved in various banking and cross-border financing matters.

Simon arrives at BCLP from A&O Shearman, where he led the London Tax practice at Shearman & Sterling for nearly a decade. He possesses extensive expertise in corporate tax matters, notably in cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity, loan finance, capital markets, restructuring and investment funds. His notable clients have included major corporations such as Anglo American, General Electric, Intercontinental Exchange and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The appointments of Lerika and Simon reflect BCLP’s ongoing commitment to strengthen the Corporate and Finance Transactions Department to meet increasing client demand. Lerika Le Grange, the new Finance Transaction Partner, expressed her enthusiasm, stating “I am thrilled to join the team at BCLP, especially due to its strong platform, international reach and emphasis on collaboration between departments.” Simon Letherman, the new Tax and Controversy Partner, echoed this sentiment by saying “Joining BCLP’s leading Tax and Controversy practice and globally respected corporate transactional department offers the ideal environment to grow my practice.”

Carol Osborne, the Global Department Leader for Corporate & Finance Transactions, expressed her delight at the new hires, commenting “We are delighted to welcome both Lerika and Simon to the firm, particularly as they join practices that are critical to BCLP’s growth strategy. Their extensive experience and leading market reputations will significantly enhance our ability to deliver strategic counsel to clients as the transactional markets rebound.” With these additions, BCLP is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence and respond effectively to the evolving needs of its clients in the corporate and financial sectors.