International law firm BCLP has revealed plans to relocate its Manchester office to 40 Spring Gardens, with the new premises set to open on Tuesday 16 December 2025. The firm has been an integral part of Manchester’s legal landscape for over ten years, with the Manchester office growing to more than 100 professionals since it opened in 2014. This expansion has been bolstered by strategic lateral partner hires, enhancing the firm’s multi-disciplinary capabilities, and enabling them to provide advice on high-value transactions both nationally and internationally. High-profile clients including The Crown Estate, Landsec, Sixth Street, Barclays, HSBC, Federated Hermes and BlackRock have continued to receive guidance from the Manchester teams.

The new office is ideally located at the top of King Street, an area that has experienced significant commercial growth and revitalisation. The modern space merges contemporary design with strong sustainability credentials and wellness-focused amenities, making it a potentially attractive workplace. It has been chosen for its BREEAM-certified rating and advanced energy-efficient systems, alongside features tailored to prioritise employee wellbeing.

Taslima Salam, Office Managing Partner of BCLP Manchester, expressed her pride in the evolution of the Manchester office, stating “I am so proud of the evolution of our Manchester office into a market-leading hub recognised for delivering exceptional client service on high value transactions for some of the firm’s most valued clients. I’m even prouder of the ambitious, collaborative, and inclusive culture we have built together - and will continue to nurture. This move marks an exciting milestone in our growth strategy and signals our deep commitment to our people, our clients and the wider region.”

Jinal Shah, UK Managing Partner, highlighted the underlying intentions of the relocation, remarking “This relocation underscores the firm’s long-term commitment to the Manchester market, and our ambition to further expand our regional teams. The new modern, flexible workspaces will foster collaboration between both our people and our clients, providing the right foundation for our Manchester team’s continued success.”