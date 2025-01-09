BCLP Abu Dhabi hires new partner for Real Estate team

BCLP announces the appointment of Philip Hecht as a partner in the Abu Dhabi Real Estate team, bringing 16 years of expertise from Miral and other top regional firms. Hecht’s experience includes handling major real estate and infrastructure projects, from theme parks to solar energy plants. Having worked with high-profile IP partners such as Warner Bros. Discovery and SeaWorld, Hecht is set to enhance BCLP’s real estate and construction services. He expressed enthusiasm for working with the firm’s team, aiming to strengthen its practice and contribute to its growth.