Basildon Borough Council seeks injunction over planning breaches

Background of the Case

Basildon Borough Council initiated legal proceedings against eight named defendants and persons unknown, seeking a final injunction under s.187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. The case concerned land known as "land to the rear of Sunnyside, Lower Avenue, Bowers Gifford, Basildon, Essex." The council aimed to prevent further breaches of planning control, specifically the unauthorised development and change of land use to a caravan site.

Proceedings and Interim Orders

Several defendants were unrepresented, yet some participated in the final hearing held on 21 and 22 October 2024. An interim injunction had been granted on 4 June 2024, which continued pending the outcome of a planning appeal process. This interim order allowed certain defendants to remain on the land until the appeal's conclusion.

Focus on the Fifth Defendant

The judgment focused on costs related to the fifth defendant, Shannon Greaves, who was living on the land with her children. Greaves was receiving emergency legal aid and was a joint applicant for planning permission. The council's claim was issued under Part 8 CPR, initially against named defendants and persons unknown.

Legal Arguments and Judgement

The council argued that it was justified in seeking injunctive relief due to unauthorised development and breaches of planning control. However, the court found that the council failed to reassess its decision in light of new evidence regarding the defendants' personal circumstances. The court emphasised that the council should have conducted welfare assessments, particularly given the presence of children.

Outcome and Costs Decision

The court declined to issue a final mandatory injunction, opting instead to continue the interim order. The judgment highlighted that the planning status was not final, and a mandatory injunction would have significant impacts. Consequently, the court ordered the council to pay costs related to the fifth defendant from 18 October 2024, recognising her as the successful party in resisting the injunction.

Implications of the Decision

The case underscores the importance of considering personal circumstances and welfare in planning disputes. It also highlights the procedural complexities when dealing with unauthorised developments and the necessity for councils to reassess their strategies in light of emerging evidence.

Conclusion

While the council sought to enforce planning regulations, the court's decision reflects a balanced approach, considering both legal compliance and the defendants' circumstances. The outcome serves as a reminder for local authorities to conduct thorough assessments before pursuing legal action.

Learn More

For more information on housing law, see BeCivil's guide to UK Housing Law.