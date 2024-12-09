This innovative pathway offers a new route into the profession, complementing the existing three routes to qualification while maintaining consistent standards across all pathways.

A New Route to Qualification

The Barrister Apprenticeship Standard has been developed in alignment with the BSB’s Authorisation Framework, ensuring that apprentices receive high-quality training that meets the rigorous requirements of the Professional Statement. This ensures all barristers, regardless of the route taken, are fully competent from day one of practice.

Rupika Madhura, Director of Regulatory Standards at the BSB, praised the initiative: “It is very important in the public interest that no matter what route an individual takes to qualification as a barrister, the outcome is the same – a barrister who has received high-quality training to become competent in all the areas set out in the Professional Statement.”

Enhancing Accessibility and Social Mobility

The apprenticeship is expected to widen access to the legal profession, particularly for individuals from less advantaged backgrounds. Tim Coulson, Chair of the Barrister Apprentice Trailblazer Group, emphasised the potential of the apprenticeship to democratise access to the bar: “It’s a tremendous opportunity for young people to ‘earn and learn’ in the communities they wish to serve. This will help the profession keep law local while broadening access and participation.”

The apprenticeship follows the successful introduction of the Solicitor Apprenticeship Standard in 2016, reflecting growing recognition of apprenticeships as a viable route into the legal profession.

A Boost for the Legal Sector

The new pathway has been welcomed by legal professionals for its potential to create a diverse and collaborative environment. Ben Bentley, Partner at Browne Jacobson, highlighted its significance for firms committed to social mobility: “This is an invaluable resource for businesses and a great opportunity for trainee barristers to work alongside legal apprentices. It will create a unique cohort of legal professionals with shared experiences, training the next generation of advocates to tackle society’s biggest issues.”

Next Steps

Details about applying to the BSB to become an apprenticeship provider will be released in early 2024. For more information about barrister apprenticeships, contact the Barrister Apprentice Trailblazer Group

This marks a significant milestone in diversifying pathways into the bar, reinforcing the profession’s commitment to excellence and accessibility.