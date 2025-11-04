Baroness Heather Hallett DBE PC, a former Court of Appeal judge and crossbench life peer, received this prestigious award organised by The Next 100 Years, highlighting her significant impact in law.

Baroness Hallett made history in 1998 by becoming the first woman to chair the Bar Council and later became the fifth woman to sit in the Court of Appeal. Her illustrious career also includes her role as a High Court judge in the Queen’s Bench Division and her appointment as the vice president of the Court of Appeal’s Criminal Division in 2013. Since 2021, she has chaired the UK COVID-19 Inquiry, conducting a thorough investigation into the government's response to the pandemic. In addition to this, she has overseen several high-profile inquests, such as the one into the 7/7 London bombings and completed independent reviews like the Hallett Review focused on administrative schemes in Northern Ireland.

Promoting diversity has been a significant aspect of her work, particularly during her tenure as Chair of the Diversity Committee of the Judges’ Council, where she encouraged individuals from all backgrounds to consider legal careers. Created a life peer in 2019, she continues to shape the legal landscape with her leadership, integrity, and dedication to justice. "Baroness Hallett's achievements inspire countless women in the legal profession," a spokesperson said at the awards ceremony.

Alongside her, several other exceptional individuals were recognised this year. Solicitor of the Year was awarded to Geeta Nayar from Irwin Mitchell, who became a leading maternal health campaigner following life-changing injuries during childbirth. Barrister of the Year went to Hanisha Patel of 7 Bedford Row, who advocates for vulnerable women in family law cases. Laura Wattley from E.ON UK received the In-House Lawyer of the Year title for her groundbreaking work in workplace fertility policies.

Sarita Patel was named Rising Star of the Year as she focuses on AI and technology law, while Mila Trezza, founder of Coaching Lawyers, won Champion of the Year for her work in leadership development. Emma Davies received the CILEX Lawyer/Chartered Legal Executive of the Year award, highlighting her commitment to the representation of underrepresented groups. Legal Academic of the Year was Fiona Donnelly, a leader in advocacy training. Ammara Haider from Eversheds Sutherland was honoured as Paralegal of the Year for her contributions in mentoring and leading international portfolios. Sana Butt from DLA Piper was named Mentor of the Year, and Misha Salehuddin was recognised as Law Student of the Year for her leadership roles in student associations. These awards embody the spirit of empowerment and recognition of women's achievements in the legal field.