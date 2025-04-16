Barings Law named top Manchester firm

The Manchester-based firm is being acknowledged for its remarkable contributions to data protection, financial mis-selling, and the complexities surrounding AI-related privacy issues. This latest accolade enhances Barings Law’s reputation as a pioneer in these areas, alongside numerous high-profile legal strategies and cases that have drawn national attention.

Recently, Barings Law has made headlines for its significant involvement in a landmark High Court case involving outsourcing giant Capita, representing around 8,000 claimants regarding a data breach that occurred in 2023. Furthermore, the firm has initiated legal actions against major tech companies Microsoft and Google, claiming the unlawful utilisation of personal data to train their artificial intelligence models without appropriate consent.

Adnan Malik, the Head of Data Breach at Barings, expressed his pride in the firm’s collective effort and dedication, stating, “This has been a collective effort; a claim type takes input from the whole office, from client services to the tech team, to the social media team, and many more.” He noted that winning this award transcends mere recognition, highlighting a broader fight for clients whose data rights have been infringed upon. “At Barings, we turn breaches into battles, and silence into justice,” he added.

Malik also asserted the importance of holding major corporations accountable for their data practices: “Taking on giants like Microsoft and Google is about reminding the world that consent matters, that privacy is a right, and that anyone can be held accountable for alleged wrongdoing.” Last year, the firm was named a finalist for the Best Use of Technology in Legal Services by the British Insurance Technology Awards, appreciating its transition to Zoho CRM, which enhances service efficiency and client contentment.

Pam Adekunle from Legal Insider's awards department commended Barings Law, saying, “We are delighted to recognise Barings Law for its excellence in the legal sector. Their dedication to client advocacy and industry innovation truly sets them apart, earning them the title of Data Protection & Privacy Law Firm of the Year.” Since its foundation in 2009, Barings Law has been committed to providing justice for all individuals, ensuring honesty and transparency with clients and its dedicated legal team.

Adnan Malik concluded with a powerful reflection on the firm's mission: “Being honoured like this reminds us that justice doesn't just live in the courtroom - it lives in the systems we build, the people we empower, and the rights we protect every single day. To be recognised on this level reinforces our belief that doing the right thing, even when it’s hard, matters. Our fight for fairness in the digital age is only just beginning.”