Barclays Bank PLC vs HMRC: Tribunal examines transfer pricing adjustments

Background and Context

The First-Tier Tribunal Tax Chamber recently delivered a decision on a preliminary issue in the case involving Barclays Bank PLC and HMRC. The case revolved around whether HMRC could amend their statement of case in response to Barclays' appeal against partial closure notices (PCNs) issued by HMRC. These notices were related to complex financial arrangements and transfer pricing issues concerning transactions from 2008 and subsequent years.

Key Issues

The central question was whether the PCNs, as issued, allowed HMRC to amend their statement of case. Specifically, the tribunal examined whether the PCNs' conclusions and reasons permitted HMRC to introduce new arguments or amendments to their case, particularly concerning transfer pricing adjustments.

Details of the Transactions

The case involved intricate financial transactions dating back to 2008, where Barclays securitised debt assets and engaged in various financial arrangements, including the use of senior and junior notes. These transactions were scrutinised under the lens of transfer pricing regulations, with HMRC challenging the arm's length nature of the provisions made between Barclays and its Luxembourg subsidiaries.

HMRC's Position

HMRC argued that their amendments were clarificatory and necessary to ensure the tribunal could fairly and justly deal with the case. They contended that the PCNs' conclusions, which stated the actual provisions differed from what would have been made at arm's length, allowed for further arguments to be presented, including alternative pricing considerations.

Barclays' Objections

Barclays objected to HMRC's proposed amendments, arguing that they fell outside the scope defined by the PCNs. Barclays maintained that the PCNs concluded that no arm's length provision could be identified, and therefore, the actual provision should be disregarded entirely. They contended that the amendments represented a new conclusion, which was not permissible.

Tribunal's Analysis

The tribunal, led by Tribunal Judge Heather Gething, examined the principles established in previous cases such as Tower MCashback, Fidex, and Investec. The tribunal considered whether the PCNs' conclusions and amendments allowed for additional reasons or arguments to be introduced, focusing on the context and the statutory framework governing transfer pricing.

Decision and Implications

The tribunal concluded that the PCNs' subject matter was broad enough to encompass HMRC's proposed amendments. It determined that the conclusion in the PCNs was that the actual provision differed from the arm's length provision, allowing for alternative reasons to be considered. The tribunal emphasised that closure notices should not be construed as statutes and that the overarching principle of ensuring the correct amount of tax is collected supported HMRC's position.

Conclusion

This decision underscores the complexity of transfer pricing disputes and the importance of clarity in closure notices. It highlights the tribunal's role in balancing taxpayer protection with the need to ensure accurate tax assessments. The case will proceed with HMRC's amended statement of case, setting the stage for further examination of the substantive transfer pricing issues.

Learn More

