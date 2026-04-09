BARBRI, a renowned leader in global legal education, recently announced the promotion of Lucie Allen to Co-CEO, a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold this position since the company's inception in 1967. This change in leadership signifies a new era for BARBRI, particularly as it continues to evolve and redefine legal education around the world. Lucie will collaborate closely with the current CEO and Chairman, Steve Fredette, through 2026, before he transitions to the role of Executive Chairman in early 2027.

With BARBRI having expanded its offerings since 2011 to include a wide range of legal education solutions, Lucie's appointment comes at a crucial time for both the organisation and the legal profession. Today, BARBRI provides support for students in the UK pursuing SQE qualifications and assists learners in the U.S. as they prepare for licensing exams. The company has also broadened its scope to include professional skills training for legal practitioners and firms globally.

“I am very proud of what our team has accomplished, growing and transforming BARBRI into the full spectrum legal ed-tech company it is today,” said Stephen Fredette. He added that the firm has created a robust foundation for continued growth, stating, “Lucie has been my planned successor, and I have the highest confidence in her ability to lead and expand BARBRI, guide new innovation, and establish strategic partnerships that deliver meaningful value to our learners.”

Lucie’s promotion underscores BARBRI’s dedication to addressing the changing demands of legal education. As the landscape of the legal profession shifts, there is an increasing need for flexible, technology-driven learning pathways that equip learners with essential skills. Under Lucie's leadership, BARBRI aims to enhance its digital learning platforms and broaden its global outreach, ensuring learners benefit from comprehensive support throughout their educational journeys and into their professional careers.

“The legal profession is changing, and so are the learning needs of the people within it,” Lucie Allen remarked. She emphasised the company's commitment to adapting to these changes by saying, “Our focus is on understanding those changes and ensuring we provide accessible, high-quality education that meets learners where they are and supports where they are going.”

With over four years of leadership experience at BARBRI, including her recent role as Chief Growth Officer and her previous stint as Managing Director for international business, Lucie brings extensive expertise in the legal sector. Her proven track record in driving growth and fostering innovation aligns perfectly with BARBRI’s objectives.

The leadership transition strategy aims to ensure ongoing continuity and stability. With Lucie and Steve Fredette co-leading until 2026, this planned succession sets BARBRI on a path for continued success in the dynamic world of legal education.