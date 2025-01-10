Barbara Mills KC becomes history maker

Barbara Mills KC, Joint Head of Chambers at 4PB, has been elected Chair of the Bar Council for 2025, achieving several historic firsts in the process. She is the first black woman and the first person of colour to hold this prestigious role, as well as leading the Bar Council’s first all-female officer team in its 130-year history, alongside Vice-Chair Kirsty Brimelow KC and Treasurer Lucinda Orr.

Barbara, called to the Bar by Inner Temple in 1990 and appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2020, has a distinguished career specialising in complex child cases. She regularly represents Local Authorities and Guardians in care proceedings and has extensive expertise in international private law matters heard before the High Court. She is also an international family mediator and arbitrator, having trained professionals across multiple jurisdictions and developed a thriving practice in alternative dispute resolution.

In addition to her legal work, Barbara serves as a Deputy High Court Judge and has been a Recorder on the South Eastern Circuit for over ten years. She is set to be inaugurated as Chair on 8 January 2025, becoming the first family law barrister in 35 years to assume the position since Sir Robert Johnson.

Reflecting on her election, Barbara said she was “delighted and deeply humbled” to lead the profession, noting the historic nature of the all-female officer team. She outlined her priorities for the year, including raising the profile of family law, supporting government efforts to reduce violence against women and girls, promoting wellbeing as a core skill for barristers, and advancing equality, diversity, and inclusion across the Bar.

Charles Hale KC, Barbara’s co-head at 4PB, expressed pride in her achievement, calling her election an inspiration for young black girls and a legacy in itself. He praised her “relentless work ethic” and “empathy” and highlighted the significance of her leadership at a challenging time for the justice system, which he described as “creaking at the seams.”

Barbara’s groundbreaking appointment promises a year of impactful leadership, underscoring her dedication to justice, innovation, and equality.