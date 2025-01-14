Barbados defends cybercrime bill successfully

In 2021, the Government of Barbados initiated efforts to create a robust legislative framework to combat the rise in cybercrime targeting its citizens. The result, the Cybercrime Bill, is now before Parliament after three years of collaboration with domestic and international experts and extensive public consultations.

The legislation has broad support within Barbados, but it has faced criticism from activists and NGOs. These groups, including a well-funded international human rights organisation, claim the Bill infringes on freedoms of expression and religion. Despite participating in consultations, the groups remained dissatisfied with some of the government's choices regarding the draft.

Seeking intervention, the activists petitioned the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for an inquiry. On 11 November 2024, the IACHR held a televised hearing on the Bill’s potential impact on freedoms of expression, religion, and conscience. Barbados, represented by the international law firm Volterra Fietta, defended its position.

During the hearing, Professor Robert G. Volterra of Volterra Fietta presented arguments that demonstrated the Bill’s necessity to combat cybercrime and its compliance with international human rights standards. Barbados’s written observations were submitted in advance, addressing the activists’ claims comprehensively.

The IACHR concluded that Barbados’s Cybercrime Bill is essential to protect citizens and does not violate international standards. The Commission commended Barbados for its proactive approach, including extensive public consultations, and refrained from issuing any criticism or recommendations.

This decision is seen as a significant victory for Barbados, affirming its approach to addressing cybercrime while respecting human rights. The outcome underscores the importance of balancing legislative measures with inclusivity and transparency in policymaking.