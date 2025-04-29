The Bar Standards Board (BSB) released a comprehensive report titled "Technology and Innovation at the Bar." This research delves into the current landscape of technology use among barristers, revealing both the potential for innovation and the significant barriers that hamper effective adoption in legal practice. As the report highlights, barristers are increasingly aware of the advantages that technology can bring, particularly in enhancing efficiency and improving client relationships.

Mark Neale, Director General of the BSB, stated that “Technology is developing quickly, and we need to help the profession to adapt to the risks and opportunities that this brings.” The report showcases the willingness of barristers to seek out technological advancements; however, it also underscores the structural and financial challenges facing individual practitioners. Many barristers hesitate to implement new technologies, often waiting until these innovations are well-established, which stifles broader progress within the profession.

The study suggests that the complexities of the Bar’s structure and the limited marketing efforts by technology providers contribute to the slow adoption rate. Smaller chambers, in particular, struggle with financial constraints and lack the innovation roles found in larger solicitor firms. As Neale mentions, both the BSB and the Bar Council acknowledge this dilemma and plan to collaborate on initiatives aimed at fostering a better understanding and application of technology at the Bar.

Henry Fingerhut, Technology & Innovation Policy Manager at the BSB, noted that “This study is an important insight into how technology is adopted and used at the Bar specifically.” He emphasised the necessity for the BSB to understand the mechanisms hindering technological assimilation while aiming to set high standards for practice. The report suggests that a concerted effort across the sector is needed to raise awareness around technology and alleviate uncertainties that accompany new adoption.

While research indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) is cautiously making its way into legal practice, particularly for routine administrative tasks, barristers are not seeking to replace the critical human elements—such as skill and judgement—that define their work. As the legal landscape continues to evolve rapidly with technological advancements, the Bar Standards Board's findings serve as a vital call to action for both barristers and technology providers to explore these untapped opportunities.