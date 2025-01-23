Bar Standards Board publishes review on training providers' admissions

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has published a thematic review of the admissions arrangements for vocational Bar course training providers, examining how these processes support student progression. Conducted over the period 2020-2023, the review combined desk-based research and fieldwork, involving nine vocational Bar training providers and utilising both quantitative and qualitative data.

The findings show that most providers meet the standards outlined in the Authorisation Framework, ensuring admissions policies and practices align with maintaining high standards. The BSB identified examples of good practice and will work with providers to raise standards further. This review supports the BSB’s strategy to be a proactive, consumer-focused regulator while enhancing public protection and supervision functions.