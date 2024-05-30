Bar Standards Board participates in the london legal walk

This year, the London Legal Support Trust's (LLST) London Legal Walk takes place on 18 June 2024, marking its 20th anniversary. LLST is an independent charity dedicated to raising funds for free legal services in London and the South East, also aiding legal agencies in becoming more sustainable through their expertise and connections. The funds raised are crucial in enhancing access to justice.

Last year saw record-breaking support for the London Legal Walk, with participants and their supporters raising over £950,000. Over two decades, the event has collectively raised an astounding £10.5 million, providing crucial support to hundreds of thousands in need of legal assistance.

The BSB team will participate in the 10km walk on 18 June, joined by the Lady Chief Justice and thousands of legal professionals, to champion the cause of providing life-changing free legal advice to the most vulnerable. For more information or to sign up to participate, visit the provided links.