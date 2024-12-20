Bar Standards Board appoints three new members

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has announced the appointment of three new Board members, set to begin their roles on 1 January 2025. These include Ruby Hamid, a barrister, alongside Ruth Pickering and Tracey Markham, both joining as lay members.

Ruby Hamid leads the Global Investigations and Corporate Crime practices at international law firm Ashurst, where she has served as a partner since 2019. Ruth Pickering, Managing Director of UncoverAI, specialises in ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption, while Tracey Markham brings a wealth of experience in growing and leading media, marketing, and digital content businesses across multiple regions.

Kathryn Stone OBE, Chair of the Board, welcomed the appointments with enthusiasm. “I am very pleased to welcome three new Board members to the BSB, who each have a wide range of valuable experience and highly relevant expertise which will make a significant contribution to strengthening the Board. We are particularly delighted to have a barrister member from the Employed Bar and two new lay members who will bring expertise in consumer advocacy, policy, engagement and strong commercial knowledge to complement the skills and experience of the current Board members. I look forward to working closely with Ruby, Ruth and Tracey in the New Year.”

These appointments are expected to bolster the Board’s expertise, enhancing its focus on consumer advocacy, policy engagement, and commercial acumen in its regulatory oversight of the Bar.