Banking solicitor joins leading law firm’s growing Southampton team

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau has strengthened its Southampton team with the addition of banking and finance solicitor Lauren Green. With over four years of experience at Blake Morgan, Lauren brings expertise in lending, acquisition finance, debt finance, development finance, and debt restructuring for SMEs and mid-market clients.

In her new role, Lauren will continue to build her skills and contribute to the team’s growth in the banking sector. Though based in Southampton, she will serve clients nationwide. Lauren expressed her excitement about joining the firm:

“I am thrilled to join Shakespeare Martineau’s banking team in Southampton during this exciting growth phase led by James Hawkeswood. I am eager to contribute to our mission in the Central South and the Solent Freeport, and to make a positive impact on my team and clients. The adrenaline rush of deal completion and the challenge of complex transactions are aspects I genuinely love, and I look forward to bringing that enthusiasm to my work here.”

In April, Shakespeare Martineau expanded into the Central South market, securing office space at the University of Southampton Science Park and appointing several key figures including corporate partner James Hawkeswood, commercial litigator Paula Swain, banking and finance partner Jake Holmes, and debt and asset recovery team supervisor Ray Welsby. James Hawkeswood welcomed Lauren to the team:

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren to our team in Southampton. Her impressive background and dedication to professional growth make her a perfect fit for us. Her enthusiasm for making a positive impact aligns seamlessly with our mission as we continue to expand in the Central South. We look forward to seeing her thrive and contribute to our ongoing success and growth.”