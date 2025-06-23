Baker Botts L.L.P., a prominent international law firm, has enhanced its London corporate practice with the appointment of Patrick Lyons and Jennifer Rees as partners in its Capital Markets group. This strategic move strengthens the firm’s ability to navigate complex international capital markets, as both partners bring invaluable expertise in cross-border transactions.

The addition of Lyons and Rees is part of a broader initiative this year where Baker Botts has welcomed five new partners to its London office and a total of 11 new partners globally, highlighting the firm’s commitment to growth in pivotal markets.

Lyons, previously the head of Dechert’s international capital markets team, boasts over 20 years of experience working across Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. He has an impressive track record advising various clients including sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers, energy companies, and financial institutions on a range of high-profile capital market activities such as IPOs, debt offerings, and ESG bonds.

Rees, who also transitions from Dechert, has a strong focus on handling public and private cross-border transactions in emerging markets, dealing with sovereign bond issuances, corporate equity, and other financial instruments.

“Our continued growth with top-tier talent in London is a key part of our global strategy,” said Danny David, Managing Partner of Baker Botts. “Patrick and Jennifer run sizeable, multifaceted practices that align with our strengths, client demand, and global trends. Their robust network and successful track record as trusted advisors across industries will further accelerate Baker Botts’s already impressive growth in London.”

Chris Caufield, Partner-in-Charge of the London office, added, “This is a significant step forward in reinforcing our capital markets offering in London and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Patrick and Jennifer are a formidable team whose addition reflects our commitment to strategic growth and elite talent.”

Excited about his new role, Lyons commented, “Baker Botts has a terrific platform for complex capital markets work. I am excited to collaborate with colleagues across offices to build on the firm’s success in seizing exceptional opportunities and delivering results for our clients.”

Rees expressed her enthusiasm by stating, “The firm’s global reach, cross-border collaboration, and excellence in client service stand out to me. Its collaborative culture is also a perfect fit for us. I look forward to contributing to the growth of our capital markets offering across the firm’s global platform.”