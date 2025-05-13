In a significant advancement for data protection, iManage has announced the early access availability of HYCU® R-Cloud™ for iManage Cloud, a robust backup and recovery solution tailored specifically for its customers. This announcement is part of iManage’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience, ensuring that the iManage Cloud continues to be the most secure platform for knowledge-centric organisations.

HYCU, recognised as the leading SaaS data protection provider, powers this new solution, which offers enterprise-grade capabilities designed to meet the unique compliance and governance requirements of various organisations. Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage, stated, “iManage Cloud already delivers enterprise-grade resiliency and security by design. HYCU builds on that foundation to give customers who need more tailored control over their backup architecture the ability to meet specific governance or compliance goals — all without compromising the seamless protection our platform already provides.”

The iManage Cloud platform is widely recognised for its high resilience and cloud-native features, offering built-in security and redundancy measures. With HYCU R-Cloud, customers can take control of their data by maintaining secure, off-site backups stored in customer-owned and managed locations. This functionality aligns with internal policies and regional regulations regarding data handling and disaster management.

Available through the HYCU Marketplace, the service empowers administrators with customisable backup policies, retention schedules, and the ability to recover data down to the individual file level, which includes metadata and security parameters. This enables a comprehensive and flexible approach to data backup management. Simon Taylor, CEO of HYCU, remarked, “We're thrilled to partner with iManage to fill a critical data protection gap in the legal community. HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud provides users with a powerful way to recover mission-critical data, whether lost through simple human error or malicious activity, quickly and securely."

The key benefits of HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud include controlled off-site storage, policy-driven automation for backups, granular recovery options, and ransomware-proof backups with immutable copies. As organisations have begun to access the solution through the Early Access Program, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Ian Miller, Chief Information Officer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, noted, “HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud gives us the assurance of having a copy of our documents under our own control, providing peace of mind that we can restore anything from a single file to an entire library if needed. It gives us the control we need without adding additional complexity.”

As part of its rollout, HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud is currently available to a select group of customers through the Early Access Program. Interested organisations are encouraged to reach out to their iManage representatives to explore options for participation in this innovative program.