B P Collins elevates talent with diverse promotions across practices

B P Collins LLP proudly announces promotions across various practices, including Rajiv Malhotra to partner, Emily Halley to senior associate, Manjot Dhillon to senior associate, and Lisa McBrearty to senior associate, highlighting their outstanding contributions and expertise..

Rajiv Malhotra : Elevated to partner, Rajiv specialises in commercial litigation and construction, representing a diverse clientele ranging from individuals to multi-million pound businesses. Recognised as a 'Rising Star' by The Legal 500, his expertise encompasses various areas such as consumer protection, shareholder disputes, debt recovery, and construction matters.

Emily Halley : Recognised as an 'associate to watch' by Chambers UK, Emily is promoted to senior associate in the award-winning property practice. Her comprehensive understanding of commercial property law, coupled with her proficiency in advising corporate and individual clients on acquisitions, sales, and landlord-tenant matters, underscores her invaluable contribution to the firm.

Manjot Dhillon : With a focus on property disputes, Manjot is promoted to senior associate. Her exceptional skills in residential landlord-tenant matters, boundary disputes, and leasehold enfranchisement have earned her recognition, including being shortlisted for Young Lawyer of the Year at Insider Media's South East Young Professionals Awards.

Lisa McBrearty: Lisa's promotion to senior associate in the private client practice highlights her extensive experience in estate planning and administration. As a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), Lisa provides invaluable guidance to clients on wills, lasting powers of attorney, estate administration, and Court of Protection matters.

Simon Deans, senior partner at B P Collins, commended the promoted individuals for their exceptional contributions and commitment to delivering optimal outcomes for clients. He emphasised their technical excellence, dedication to client service, and mentorship to team members, stating that their promotions are well-deserved.

With over 120 employees across its three offices in Thame, Gerrards Cross, and London, and recent achievement of Lexcel accreditation, B P Collins continues to uphold its reputation as a top-tier firm, providing exemplary legal advice to businesses and individuals alike.