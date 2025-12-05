The Austrian trade union for professional footballers, “Vereinigung der Fussballer” (VdF), has thrown its weight behind the class action lawsuit against FIFA and several national football associations initiated by the Justice for Players Foundation (JfP) in August. This support highlights a growing movement within professional football to challenge the governing bodies on financial grounds. Gernot Baumgartner, Chair of VdF, stated "It is essential for players at all levels to unite in demanding justice".

The announcement gained momentum following the French trade union for professional footballers (UNFP) joining the class action on 16 October. As of November, the Dutch and Belgian players’ unions, VVCS and United Athletes, have also pledged their support. The lawsuit, which is now open to all players and former players who have been under contract with a club in an EU Member State or the United Kingdom, is estimated to involve around 100,000 affected players, with damages potentially reaching several billion Euros.

In a landmark ruling in October 2024, the CJEU recognised that players who competed in the EU or the UK since 2002 have faced financial losses due to FIFA’s restrictive transfer rules. Economists suggest that these regulations have resulted in affected players earning, on average, eight percent less income throughout their careers. Additionally, a 2016 Global Report of Men’s Football by FIFPro indicated that over 45% of football players earn less than $1000 USD a month, further emphasising the need for change. Lucia Melcherts, Chair of Justice for Players, expressed, "We are committed to ensuring players receive the compensation they deserve".