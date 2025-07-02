Austin Kemp Solicitors, a Legal 500 Leading Firm, has announced the promotion of Jennifer Hollyer to a salaried partner, increasing the firm's partner count to seven by the end of 2025. This strategic promotion underscores Austin Kemp's ongoing commitment to nurturing a top-tier family law practice built on internal advancement and profound sector expertise.

Since joining the firm in 2020, Jennifer has demonstrated remarkable growth within the organisation, achieving promotions due to her unwavering performance, legal acumen, and leadership capabilities. She has cultivated an outstanding reputation as a tenacious and client-focused solicitor, exhibiting an exceptional grasp of the law, particularly in high-value and intricate divorce and financial remedy proceedings.

With over a decade of experience in the realm of private family law, Jennifer has concentrated her efforts on high net worth divorce and financial remedy cases, private law children matters, jurisdictional disputes, post-foreign divorce financial claims, and enforcement proceedings. Her proficiency in demystifying complex issues has established her as a reputable figure within the firm and a trusted advisor for her clientele.

Amandeep Kooner, Managing Director at Austin Kemp Solicitors, stated “Jennifer’s promotion is richly deserved and reflects the incredible value she brings to our clients and team. Her commitment to excellence, skill in handling high-value complex family matters, and mentoring younger lawyers all demonstrate the kind of leadership we are proud to foster at Austin Kemp. This promotion is also a powerful signal of our firm’s commitment to investing in and promoting from within. At a time when family law is becoming ever more complex, Jennifer exemplifies the high standards, client care, and specialist expertise that Austin Kemp is known for.”

As family law continues to evolve in complexity, Jennifer's appointment brings an important evolution in leadership at Austin Kemp, ensuring that the firm remains at the forefront of providing exceptional legal services to its clients.