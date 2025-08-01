Austin Kemp Solicitors, a prominent Legal 500 leading firm, has announced the significant appointment of Michael Gregory as a Salaried Partner. This strategic move not only enhances the firm’s leadership but also underscores its commitment to high-calibre, specialist recruitment within the realm of family law. With this latest addition, the number of salaried partners at Austin Kemp rises to six, with the firm anticipating further strategic hires before year's end as part of its growth and leadership development strategy.

Michael Gregory's arrival marks an important milestone in the firm's ongoing growth trajectory, as it attracts top legal talent from across the UK to develop a best-in-class family law practice. He brings over two decades of experience and a nationally recognised reputation in private family law, having served as Partner at a specialist family law firm where he significantly enhanced the firm’s status in both the North West and London markets. His expertise in high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth divorces, as well as international family law, has positioned him as a trusted advisor for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and public figures.

Notably, Gregory is acclaimed for his niche knowledge in surrogacy and fertility law, being noted in the Legal 500 (2025) as “the go-to” advisor in this complex and sensitive area. His extensive skill set includes handling financial remedies that involve multi-jurisdictional wealth structures, trust assets, forensic asset tracing, and cross-border enforcement, making him an invaluable asset to the firm.

Amandeep Kooner, Managing Director of Austin Kemp Solicitors, expressed enthusiasm about Gregory's appointment, stating, “Michael’s appointment sends a strong message about the direction we’re heading as a firm. He is a heavyweight addition to our leadership team, with a national reputation for delivering results in complex and sensitive family law matters. His deep legal insight, technical excellence, and personal integrity embody the values that Austin Kemp stands for. He will not only enhance the service we provide to our high-net-worth clients but will also help shape the next generation of elite family lawyers within our team.”

In his new role, Michael Gregory will operate from both the Manchester City Centre and Mayfair London offices, significantly reinforcing Austin Kemp’s capacity to serve clients nationwide with top-tier legal expertise in family law.