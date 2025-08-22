Higgs, headquartered in the Black Country and boasting a history of 150 years, employs over 250 staff members, making it a prominent regional law firm. Led by Managing Partner Nick Taylor, the firm offers comprehensive legal services to both business and private clients, receiving high praise and an impressive 4.9 rating on Review Solicitors.

The investment from August is intended to enhance Higgs’ capability to develop its existing workforce while also recruiting top talent. The firm is poised to explore mergers and acquisitions, which will broaden its regional and national footprint. Since 2024, Higgs has successfully completed two acquisitions, solidifying its position within the local market.

August Equity VI is known for supporting high-quality management teams across services, software, and technology sectors with significant growth potential. This recent announcement aligns with August's past success, including the significant exit of AAB to Goldman Sachs Alternatives, which saw substantial growth under August’s oversight.

Nick Taylor, the Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with August Equity, stating “We are delighted to partner with August Equity as we embark on a dynamic new phase of growth. Their backing enables us to expand our services, add resources, embrace innovation, and enter new regions in a rapidly changing legal market.” Taylor emphasised the firm's commitment to sustaining its longstanding reputation, investing in its personnel, and upholding the core values that have underpinned its success for over a century.

Kishan Chotai and Katie Beckingham, who led the investment transaction for August, shared their excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Nick and the team to support them on the next phase of their journey. We have invested significant time identifying the right platform in the legal space to invest in and have been consistently impressed by the Higgs team and their ambition for the business.” They expressed confidence in achieving mutual success during this phase of growth and consolidation within the legal market