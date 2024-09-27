August 2024 Land Registry data
By Law News
In August 2024, HM Land Registry processed 1.88 million applications, reflecting regional trends and top clients
In August 2024, HM Land Registry completed a total of 1,876,215 applications, a decrease from 2,092,554 in July but an increase compared to 1,795,490 in August 2023. This data provides insights into application types and regional activity.
Key Highlights:
- Total Applications: 1,876,215
- Applications for Register Updates: 285,515
- Official Copies of Register: 1,073,999
- Search and Hold Queries: 197,468
- Transactions for Value: 78,219
- Postal Applications (Non-account Holders): 18,417
Regional Breakdown
The South East led the regional applications with 425,070, followed by Greater London with 350,059. Below is a detailed table of applications by region:
|Region/Country
|June Applications
|July Applications
|August Applications
|South East
|412,195
|468,348
|425,070
|Greater London
|347,494
|404,408
|350,059
|North West
|205,260
|236,256
|210,417
|South West
|179,700
|203,566
|185,961
|West Midlands
|157,275
|178,188
|158,505
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|152,438
|166,385
|149,177
|East Midlands
|136,263
|148,285
|138,813
|North
|91,623
|103,651
|95,160
|East Anglia
|77,425
|87,080
|79,194
|Isles of Scilly
|77
|194
|259
|Wales
|83,025
|96,036
|83,463
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|116
|157
|137
|Total
|1,842,891
|2,092,554
|1,876,215
Top Local Authorities
The top five local authority areas by applications in August were:
|Local Authority
|August Applications
|July Applications
|Birmingham
|27,866
|31,822
|City of Westminster
|25,959
|29,358
|Leeds
|22,776
|24,267
|North Yorkshire
|20,844
|24,053
|Buckinghamshire
|19,900
|22,319
Top Customers
The leading customers for applications in August included:
|Customer
|August Applications
|July Applications
|Infotrack Limited
|182,701
|202,706
|Landmark Information Group
|44,136
|32,301
|Orbital Witness Limited
|32,623
|33,462
|Enact
|28,071
|31,463
|O’Neill Patient
|27,852
|28,426
Trends and Analysis
The data reveals significant trends in the application types and volumes processed by HM Land Registry. Despite a drop from July, August's figures indicate a steady market engagement compared to the previous year. The South East remains the most active region, underscoring its importance in the property market landscape.
The August 2024 transaction data from HM Land Registry illustrates evolving patterns in application types and regional engagement, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the property sector. Further analysis and monitoring will be essential to understand long-term trends and implications for market activity.