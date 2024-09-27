August 2024 Land Registry data

In August 2024, HM Land Registry completed a total of 1,876,215 applications, a decrease from 2,092,554 in July but an increase compared to 1,795,490 in August 2023. This data provides insights into application types and regional activity.

Key Highlights:

Total Applications: 1,876,215

1,876,215 Applications for Register Updates: 285,515

285,515 Official Copies of Register: 1,073,999

1,073,999 Search and Hold Queries: 197,468

197,468 Transactions for Value: 78,219

78,219 Postal Applications (Non-account Holders): 18,417

Regional Breakdown

The South East led the regional applications with 425,070, followed by Greater London with 350,059. Below is a detailed table of applications by region:

Region/Country June Applications July Applications August Applications South East 412,195 468,348 425,070 Greater London 347,494 404,408 350,059 North West 205,260 236,256 210,417 South West 179,700 203,566 185,961 West Midlands 157,275 178,188 158,505 Yorkshire and the Humber 152,438 166,385 149,177 East Midlands 136,263 148,285 138,813 North 91,623 103,651 95,160 East Anglia 77,425 87,080 79,194 Isles of Scilly 77 194 259 Wales 83,025 96,036 83,463 England and Wales (not assigned) 116 157 137 Total 1,842,891 2,092,554 1,876,215

Top Local Authorities

The top five local authority areas by applications in August were:

Local Authority August Applications July Applications Birmingham 27,866 31,822 City of Westminster 25,959 29,358 Leeds 22,776 24,267 North Yorkshire 20,844 24,053 Buckinghamshire 19,900 22,319

Top Customers

The leading customers for applications in August included:

Customer August Applications July Applications Infotrack Limited 182,701 202,706 Landmark Information Group 44,136 32,301 Orbital Witness Limited 32,623 33,462 Enact 28,071 31,463 O’Neill Patient 27,852 28,426

Trends and Analysis

The data reveals significant trends in the application types and volumes processed by HM Land Registry. Despite a drop from July, August's figures indicate a steady market engagement compared to the previous year. The South East remains the most active region, underscoring its importance in the property market landscape.

The August 2024 transaction data from HM Land Registry illustrates evolving patterns in application types and regional engagement, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the property sector. Further analysis and monitoring will be essential to understand long-term trends and implications for market activity.