August 2024 Land Registry data

In August 2024, HM Land Registry processed 1.88 million applications, reflecting regional trends and top clients

In August 2024, HM Land Registry completed a total of 1,876,215 applications, a decrease from 2,092,554 in July but an increase compared to 1,795,490 in August 2023. This data provides insights into application types and regional activity.

Key Highlights:

  • Total Applications: 1,876,215
  • Applications for Register Updates: 285,515
  • Official Copies of Register: 1,073,999
  • Search and Hold Queries: 197,468
  • Transactions for Value: 78,219
  • Postal Applications (Non-account Holders): 18,417

Regional Breakdown

The South East led the regional applications with 425,070, followed by Greater London with 350,059. Below is a detailed table of applications by region:

Region/CountryJune ApplicationsJuly ApplicationsAugust Applications
South East412,195468,348425,070
Greater London347,494404,408350,059
North West205,260236,256210,417
South West179,700203,566185,961
West Midlands157,275178,188158,505
Yorkshire and the Humber152,438166,385149,177
East Midlands136,263148,285138,813
North91,623103,65195,160
East Anglia77,42587,08079,194
Isles of Scilly77194259
Wales83,02596,03683,463
England and Wales (not assigned)116157137
Total1,842,8912,092,5541,876,215

Top Local Authorities

The top five local authority areas by applications in August were:

Local AuthorityAugust ApplicationsJuly Applications
Birmingham27,86631,822
City of Westminster25,95929,358
Leeds22,77624,267
North Yorkshire20,84424,053
Buckinghamshire19,90022,319

Top Customers

The leading customers for applications in August included:

CustomerAugust ApplicationsJuly Applications
Infotrack Limited182,701202,706
Landmark Information Group44,13632,301
Orbital Witness Limited32,62333,462
Enact28,07131,463
O’Neill Patient27,85228,426

Trends and Analysis

The data reveals significant trends in the application types and volumes processed by HM Land Registry. Despite a drop from July, August's figures indicate a steady market engagement compared to the previous year. The South East remains the most active region, underscoring its importance in the property market landscape.

The August 2024 transaction data from HM Land Registry illustrates evolving patterns in application types and regional engagement, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the property sector. Further analysis and monitoring will be essential to understand long-term trends and implications for market activity.