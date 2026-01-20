The Solicitors’ Charity is celebrating as one of their Trustees, Audrey Ludwig MBE, was presented with her MBE medal at Windsor Castle this month by The Princess Royal, Anne. This prestigious ceremony marked the first investiture of 2026 and recognised Audrey's significant contributions to legal aid services in Suffolk.

Reflecting on the event, Audrey Ludwig MBE shared, “It was a long day, but everyone was so welcoming and full of congratulations. All the recipients had clearly given years of service to their communities. Everyone dressed up and the families with them were all looking proud.” Such sentiments encapsulate the spirit of the investiture, where commendation and unity were palpable among the honourees and their families.

Further praising The Princess Royal, Audrey remarked, “HRH Princess Anne had worked all day (back-to-back events unusually) so is still fit and yet unhurried with each recipient. She asked me about my home and the geographical reach of Suffolk Law Centre.” Her encounter with Princess Anne highlights the personal touch that the ceremony embraced, allowing recipients to share their stories and contributions.

Audrey Ludwig has a long-standing commitment to equality law, having qualified as a solicitor in 1990 before retiring in 2024. She founded the Suffolk Law Centre, which offers free and legally aided legal services, playing a vital role in the community. In recognition of her exemplary service, she was awarded the MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List in June 2025. Today, Audrey runs Audrey Ludwig Training and Consulting Limited, where she imparts her knowledge to varied groups, including lawyers, advice workers, letting agents, midwives, the Independent Office of Police Conduct, and disabled individuals.

Her journey exemplifies the values of service and dedication that define not only her career but also the spirit of legal aid in the UK.