The High Court has found that a former Grenadier Guards soldier was fundamentally dishonest in bringing a claim for damages arising from a non-freezing cold injury (NFCI), stripping him of qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) protection under CPR 44.16(1) following the discontinuance of his claim.

The claimant, Uchechukwu Atuanya, served for over fourteen years and sustained a mild NFCI during cold weather guard duty in December 2015. Though both neurological experts agreed the injury was genuine, they ultimately assessed its impact in isolation as negligible. The claim, which had grown to £375,914 by October 2024, rested substantially on the assertion that the claimant was severely impaired by cold sensitivity and significant psychiatric illness.

Covert surveillance conducted over three days in March 2024 proved decisive. On 8 March, the claimant attended medical examinations in London wearing a hoodie, jacket, woolly hat and gloves in 8–9°C temperatures. His gait was laboured, his affect flat, and his grip strength tested at a fraction of the normal range. The following day, in similar temperatures, he left his home in a T-shirt with no gloves, walked at a normal pace, manoeuvred a wheelie bin, drove for up to seventy-five minutes, climbed an external staircase without holding the rails, and warmly embraced a friend.

The court declined to find that the claimant had feigned a limp. On both days of surveillance he limped at points, and the judge accepted a psychiatric explanation for the variability: the Friday was a bad day coloured by the stress of medico-legal examinations, the Saturday a markedly better one with the prospect of seeing a long-absent sister and friend. Nor was dishonesty found in respect of the claimant's psychological presentation. The weight of evidence — years of antidepressant prescriptions, consistent clinical observations of distress, and compelling lay witness testimony — pointed to a genuine psychiatric condition.

Fundamental dishonesty was, however, established in relation to cold sensitivity. The claimant had told his own vascular expert on two separate occasions that he wore warm clothing outdoors throughout the year, even in summer, and framed his inability to work in cold environments as a cornerstone of his labour market loss claim (valued at £150,000). The surveillance footage of 9 March directly contradicted that account. The court found on the balance of probabilities that no reasonable explanation — including the claimant's suggestion that driving his own car gave him greater control over cold exposure — accounted for the stark difference in presentation between the two days.

Applying Ivey v Genting Casinos [2017] UKSC 67, the court held that the claimant's knowing misrepresentation of his cold sensitivity was dishonest by the standards of ordinary decent people, regardless of whether he regarded it as such. The judgement also addressed the phenomenon — explored in the psychiatric evidence — of "exaggerating to convince": consciously overstating symptoms not for calculated financial gain but to persuade others of genuine suffering. Rory Dunlop KC held that this conduct nonetheless satisfies the Ivey test and falls outside QOCS protection, since permitting such knowingly false statements to attract costs immunity would undermine the purpose of the fundamental dishonesty exception.

The forgery allegations arising from the claimant's military service were not adjudicated upon, the court declining to make findings on historic matters that were peripheral to the dishonesty question and which had never been put to the claimant fairly at the time.

A costs order against the claimant will follow, though the Ministry of Defence acknowledged at the outset that recovery may be unlikely in practice. The defendant's stated purpose was deterrence: it described itself as "plagued" by NFCI claims and sought to signal that dishonest presentations in this area will be pursued to judgement.