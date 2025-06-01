Attwaters Solicitors has once again been recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, a testament to the firm’s dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment. For the second consecutive year, Attwaters has successfully secured a place in the Top Ten medium-sized organisations in the UK, an achievement that underscores its ongoing efforts to prioritise employee wellbeing and satisfaction.

The Sunday Times collaborates with WorkL, an employee experience platform, to celebrate outstanding employers across the nation. This year, the recognition is based on an extensive employee survey focused on key drivers of workplace satisfaction. Participating staff members from all levels of Attwaters completed a confidential 26-question survey, addressing six critical areas: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, and job satisfaction.

Achieving this prestigious ranking reflects the strength of Attwaters Solicitors' inclusive culture and the high engagement levels among its team. Sheri-Anne Mizon, Managing Partner, expressed her delight upon receiving the accolade, stating, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious accolade for a second consecutive year. At Attwaters Solicitors, we put our people first, so it is an honour to be ranked in the Top Ten medium-sized organisations. We are very proud of the supportive, inclusive and inspiring workplace we have built, and will continue to ensure it is an environment where our team can thrive.”

The continuous recognition from The Sunday Times reinforces the firm's commitment to creating an inspiring workplace, contributing to the overall success and wellbeing of its employees. The survey results provide valuable insights into what makes a great workplace, helping Attwaters build on its strengths and address any areas for improvement to maintain its reputation as a leading employer in the legal sector.