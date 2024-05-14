Attwaters Jameson Hill named one of UK's best places to work 2024

This prestigious accolade comes as a result of the firm's commitment to fostering employee engagement, wellbeing, and overall job satisfaction.

Partnering with WorkL, the Sunday Times undertakes an extensive survey to identify and honour workplaces across the UK that excel in creating positive environments for their employees. The evaluation criteria encompass 26 questions centred around six fundamental areas: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, and job satisfaction.

Sheri-Anne Mizon, Managing Partner of Attwaters Jameson Hill, expressed delight at receiving this recognition, emphasizing the firm's dedication to ensuring a supportive and fulfilling workplace for its team. With over 65 staff members spread across five offices, Attwaters Jameson Hill prioritizes employee satisfaction and wellbeing as integral components of its organisational culture.

Established in 1901 as Attwater & Liell, the firm has evolved over the decades, culminating in the merger with Jameson & Hill in July 2012 to form Attwaters Jameson Hill. With a rich history spanning back to the 19th century, the firm's legacy includes a commitment to delivering excellence in legal services to individuals and businesses alike.

Operating from offices strategically located in London, Hertford, Ware, Loughton, and Harlow, Attwaters Jameson Hill caters to a diverse clientele across a wide geographical area. The firm's comprehensive range of legal services encompasses employment law, commercial litigation, family law, personal injury claims, medical negligence, property law, wills and probate, as well as town and country planning.

Attwaters Jameson Hill's dedication to maintaining exceptional standards is underscored by its accreditation with the Law Society's Lexcel, which recognises outstanding levels of client care and management practice. Through its unwavering commitment to excellence and a supportive workplace culture, Attwaters Jameson Hill continues to distinguish itself as a leading legal firm dedicated to both its clients and its employees.