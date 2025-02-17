Attorney General rules on case

The case of Axel Rudakubana has drawn national attention due to the horrific nature of the crimes committed. Last summer, the brutal murder of three young girls in Southport shocked the country, leading to widespread calls for a review of the sentencing decision. Lord Hermer KC has now provided clarity on the Government’s position regarding the matter.

The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said the senseless and barbaric murder of three young girls in Southport last summer shocked our nation. No words come anywhere close to expressing the brutality and horror in this case. It was understandable that we received multiple requests to review the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme – which is designed to identify and remedy gross errors made by judges. After careful consideration of independent legal advice and consultation with leading criminal barristers and the Crown Prosecution Service, I have concluded that this case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal. No one would want the families to be put through an unnecessary further court process where there is no realistic legal basis for an increased sentence.

The ruling confirms that the 52-year sentence imposed by the judge remains in place. This sentence is the second longest ever handed down in English legal history, ensuring that Rudakubana will likely never be released and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Despite the public outcry and the immense grief of the victims’ families, the Government has determined that a further legal challenge would not be appropriate.

In addition to addressing the sentence, Lord Hermer KC emphasised the importance of learning from this case. The Government has outlined steps to prevent similar tragedies and ensure justice for victims of violent crime. Officials have promised to review sentencing guidelines and consider potential legislative changes to strengthen protections for vulnerable individuals.

Lord Hermer KC concluded his statement by acknowledging the pain suffered by the families and friends of the victims. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that their memories are honoured and that meaningful action is taken to prevent such heinous crimes in the future. The Attorney General’s decision closes the legal chapter on Rudakubana’s sentencing while leaving open broader discussions on justice and public safety in the UK.