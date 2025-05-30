In his speech, the Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, articulated the imperative of upholding international law and the challenges facing global security today. He referenced the Prime Minister’s previous remarks on the importance of maintaining strength abroad to succeed at home, echoing historical concepts like Progressive Realism. According to him, the UK should embrace its role as a leader in re-establishing and reforming the international rules-based order.

Lord Hermer highlighted growing complexities such as armed conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, and the threat posed by hostile state actors within the UK. He stated that these challenges necessitate a departure from both "romantic idealists," who advocate for moral absolutism in foreign policy, and "pseudo-realists," who suggest ignoring international law in favour of utilitarian power. He cited historical figures like Carl Schmitt and Otto von Bismarck, describing their ideologies as dangerously simplistic and unreflective of contemporary geopolitics.

Reaffirming the UK's historical contributions to international law, Lord Hermer cited past leaders, like David Maxwell Fyffe, who helped codify human rights treaties, and stressed that Britain must reject the notion that international law is an external imposition. Instead, he framed it as central to the nation’s identity and existence.

The Attorney General posited that any abandonment of international law would be detrimental, serving only the interests of adversaries like Russia. He expressed that adherence to legal norms is essential for national security, prosperity, and the credibility of the UK on the world stage.

Throughout the lecture, he articulated the importance of maintaining a balance between national interests and adherence to international agreements, emphasising that trade deals and partnerships with global powers stem from the UK’s reputation as a reliable partner in the rules-based order. Lord Hermer concluded with a vision where international law, viewed through the lens of Progressive Realism, not only aligns with but also advances the UK’s national interests and values while fostering global cooperation and stability.