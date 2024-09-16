Attorney General announces 2024 Special Advocates recruitment

The Attorney General's Office has launched the recruitment campaign for the Panel of Special Advocates in England and Wales for 2024. This recruitment is a significant opportunity for junior barristers and solicitors with Higher Rights of Audience to engage in high-profile and complex government litigation.

Role of Special Advocates

Special advocates are appointed to represent the interests of parties excluded from closed material proceedings (CMP). These proceedings involve sensitive or classified information not disclosed to the parties involved. Special advocates ensure that the interests of these excluded parties are independently represented and that the closed material undergoes thorough scrutiny.

Eligibility and Requirements

Applications are open to junior barristers and solicitors with at least five years of advocacy experience and Higher Rights of Audience. Candidates must demonstrate:

Experience in Judicial Review : Proficiency in judicial review proceedings is crucial.

: Proficiency in judicial review proceedings is crucial. Government Experience : Experience in acting for or against the government is required.

: Experience in acting for or against the government is required. Independent and Team Work : Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a small team.

: Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a small team. London Connection: A substantial professional connection to the London area is preferred.

Additional Details

Term : Appointments are for a 10-year term.

: Appointments are for a 10-year term. Security Clearance : Successful candidates must obtain ‘Developed Vetting’ security clearance.

: Successful candidates must obtain ‘Developed Vetting’ security clearance. Information Evening : An information evening for potential applicants is scheduled for 24 September 2024 (subject to confirmation).

: An information evening for potential applicants is scheduled for 24 September 2024 (subject to confirmation). KC Recruitment: This campaign does not include recruitment for King's Counsel (KC).

Application Deadline

The deadline for applications is midday on Friday, 18 October 2024. Interested candidates can find further details about the application process on the GOVUK website.

This role offers a unique chance to contribute to the justice system by representing the interests of those affected by closed material proceedings, ensuring fairness and transparency in complex cases.