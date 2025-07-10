Two of Liverpool’s oldest and most respected barristers’ chambers, Atlantic Chambers and Oriel Chambers, have united to form Hundred Court Chambers. This strategic merger marks a significant shift in the legal landscape, as the joint heads of chambers believe it will enhance services to clients and create immense opportunities for members and staff.

The newly established Hundred Court Chambers will operate from fully-refurbished ground floor premises at Exchange Station, located opposite Liverpool’s Civil and Family Court. Previously, Atlantic Chambers was based on Cook Street, while Oriel Chambers operated from Water Street.

The merger brings together a total of 79 members, 20 employees, and two pupils under one roof, with plans for four new pupils to join in 2025. In a bid to strengthen operations, the highly regarded clerking teams from both chambers will be merged into a single unit, aiming to streamline processes and improve service delivery.

Hundred Court Chambers draws its name from the historical ‘hundred court’ that once convened in Allerton, Liverpool. These medieval courts are thought to have been held in open-air settings before formal courthouses were established, serving as venues for gathering, deliberation, and fair judgment.

Atlantic Chambers, notable for its rich history, was founded in 1939 as Melville Kennan’s Chambers and has undergone several rebranding efforts over the years. It is recognised as a leading multidisciplinary barristers’ set, with national expertise across various legal fields, including chancery, commercial, and family law. Its impressive roster includes members acknowledged in The Legal 500 UK Bar rankings for their expertise.

The set boasts a prestigious history, with past members like Sir Brian Leveson and Lord Justice Edis, who have made significant contributions to the judiciary. Current judges affiliated with Atlantic include HHJ Natalie Cuddy and DJ Philip Emery.

Oriel Chambers, founded in 1965, has developed a strong standing on the Northern Circuit, frequently acting for prominent clients such as the Crown Office and national law firms. Its members have consistently excelled in civil and family law, receiving recognition in The Legal 500 for their contributions to the field.

Charles Prior, joint head of chambers, remarked: “From our first discussions it was clear that we shared a strong alignment in values, culture and ambition, and in a relatively short period of time, we felt that there was a huge opportunity to come together.” He emphasised that the merger would offer a broader range of expertise, supporting clients with more complex legal matters.

Paul Brant, co-head of chambers, stated, “The new name reflects our heritage and vision. With deep local roots and a foundation of strength and integrity, Hundred Court Chambers is well positioned for an exciting future.” He continued, noting that their new offices not only provide a modern workspace but also embody the dynamic and innovative spirit of the newly formed chambers.

Brant also highlighted that the merger enhances collective excellence and operational capabilities, allowing the chambers to better serve the evolving demands of clients in a rapidly changing legal market. He concluded by appreciating the seamless nature of the merger process, crediting it to the cultural alignment of both teams.