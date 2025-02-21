Aston University law students gain career insights from Justice Secretary

Aston University law students had a unique opportunity to discuss legal careers with the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice during her recent visit to the campus.

Shabana Mahmood MP, a qualified barrister is responsible for the British court system. On 14 February, she met with undergraduates from Aston Law School and toured the teaching facilities at the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

Born and raised in Small Heath, Birmingham, Shabana represents Ladywood, Aston University, located within her constituency, recruits over 40 per cent of its students locally.

During her visit, she observed an engineering class in which students were constructing a coolant circuit. Her father, Mahmood Ahmed, studied civil engineering at Aston in the 1970s, making the visit particularly meaningful.

Shabana Mahmood MP said it was very informative to visit the University to learn more about its commitment to Birmingham and the West Midlands community. She added that she especially enjoyed the question-and-answer session with law undergraduates during which she talked about why she chose to study law, her experiences as a student and the benefit of considering diverse career paths after graduation. She said it was great to meet such an excellent group of students.

The visit concluded with a meeting between Shabana and Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, where they discussed the University’s 2030 Strategy, which focuses on growth and high-skilled job creation.

Professor Subic stated that Aston University is at the centre of upskilling the city and region and driving innovation and growth that will benefit all. He said they were pleased to share the latest developments with Shabana and look forward to working together for the benefit of local communities.

Following the visit, law student Emmanuel Solomon shared that the Lord Chancellor’s visit made a lasting impression on him. He expressed his appreciation for the practical career advice, which gave him clarity about the legal profession. As an aspiring lawyer, he said he left feeling more confident to back himself and trust his instincts.