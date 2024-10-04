Aston University appoints vice-chancellor’s professorial fellow

Aston University is pleased to announce the appointment of prominent lawyer Dr Inez Brown to the role of Vice-Chancellor’s Professorial Fellow. Dr Brown’s honorary appointment will see her contribute to the Vice Chancellor’s external advisory board, providing strategic advice on equity, diversity, and inclusion, aligning with the University’s 2030 strategy. This role will be key in supporting the Vice-Chancellor’s efforts to engage in important strategic areas at local, national, and international levels.

Dr Brown, an advocate for diversity and equality, currently serves as the regional chair of the Institute of Directors. In 2020, she became the first black president of the Birmingham Law Society, and she was named the Law Society Partner of the Year in 2016. In 2023, she was awarded an honorary degree from Aston University for her efforts to promote equality and diversity in the legal profession and for supporting students from underrepresented backgrounds.

With over 20 years of experience as a lawyer, Dr Brown has had an extensive career. She previously worked as a partner and head of clinical negligence at Medical Accident Group. Today, she leads McKenzie Brown Consultancy, where she advises businesses on corporate governance, leadership, and change management. Additionally, she joined the board of Kids' Village in April 2024, a charity focused on creating the UK’s first holiday village offering respite breaks for critically ill children and their families in the West Midlands.

In her new role at Aston University, Dr Brown will offer her expertise and guidance to support the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment, in line with its strategic goals for 2030.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment. "I am delighted to announce Dr Brown’s appointment," he said. "Her dedication to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion is inspiring, and I look forward to working with her as we strive to meet the ambitions set out in our 2030 strategy."

Dr Brown, reflecting on her new role, said, "It is both a privilege and a responsibility to support Aston University in its pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable future. Together, we will work to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and empowered to thrive, fostering a culture of diversity that strengthens the community in Birmingham and beyond."

This appointment marks a significant step in Aston University’s ongoing efforts to advance its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity across its operations and initiatives.