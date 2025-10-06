In Aston Martin MENA Limited v Aston Martin Lagonda Limited [2025] EWHC 2531 (Comm), Mr Justice Bright dismissed an appeal under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996, upholding an arbitral tribunal's interpretation of a pricing provision in a distribution agreement. The case centred on whether comparator prices in a most-favoured-nation-style clause should be limited to arm's length commercial prices or could include internal transfer prices within a corporate group.

Background and contractual framework

Aston Martin Lagonda Limited (AML), the luxury car manufacturer, appointed Aston Martin MENA Limited (AMMENA) as its exclusive distributor for the Middle East and North Africa under a Distribution Agreement dated 19 April 2018. Article 4(A)(1) established that prices charged to AMMENA should not be materially higher than "the UK factory price applicable to other territories" and should be "in line with" prices applicable to other territories for equivalent vehicles.

The dispute arose because AML maintained different pricing structures across territories. In some regions, AML sold directly to independent retail dealers at "Dealer Net Prices" (DNPs). In North America and China, AML sold to captive distributors within the Aston Martin group at "Internal Transfer Prices" (ITPs)—prices set unilaterally for internal accounting purposes rather than through commercial negotiation.

AML had charged AMMENA prices reflecting the DNPs applicable to German retail dealers. AMMENA contended that, as a distributor, it should receive prices comparable to those charged to other distributors, namely the ITPs paid by the North American and Chinese captive entities.

The tribunal's decision

Following a substantial arbitration hearing in September 2024, the tribunal rejected AMMENA's interpretation. The tribunal concluded that comparator prices must be those "first sold to an independent, third-party entity which is outside the Aston Martin corporate group". The tribunal reasoned that the clause's commercial purpose—ensuring a level playing field between territories—required comparison with prices established through arm's length commercial relationships, not internal accounting mechanisms.

The High Court's analysis

Justice Bright acknowledged that strong arguments existed for both interpretations, noting it was "telling" that experienced counsel on each side sincerely advanced contradictory views on the provision's natural meaning. However, several factors supported the tribunal's conclusion.

First, the Award contained no findings that AMMENA knew of the captive distributors' existence in April 2018. Without evidence that the parties contemplated ITPs when drafting Article 4(A)(1), it was difficult to conclude they intended non-commercial, unilaterally-set prices to fall within the provision's scope.

Second, the natural meaning of "UK factory price" and "the Company's price" plainly encompassed DNPs charged to independent retail dealers. These were prices charged by AML in other territories through commercial relationships. By contrast, ITPs were internal accounting tools that AML could set at any level, subject only to transfer pricing regulations.

Third, AMMENA's supplementary arguments failed to displace this interpretation. The fact that AML's 2023 accounts stated that related-party transactions were at "normal market prices" did not establish prospective expectations in 2018. Article 3(A)(3), which permitted margin reductions, operated regardless of margin magnitude and did not presuppose distributor-to-distributor price comparisons. Similarly, the Agency Agreement and comfort letter, whilst confirming AMMENA required a profit margin, said nothing about whether comparator prices should be ITPs.

Justice Bright also addressed the epistemological challenge facing appellate courts in contractual interpretation cases. Where tribunals have conducted multi-day evidentiary hearings, courts reviewing awards possess materially less information about the factual matrix—a crucial element in the iterative interpretative process described in Wood v Capita Insurance Services Ltd. This counselled caution before overturning the tribunal's conclusion, particularly where the factual context was significant to the decision.

The appeal was dismissed, with Justice Bright clarifying that any comparator price must be one charged by AML itself, not by its captive distributors to their downstream customers.