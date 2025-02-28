Association of Costs Lawyers appoints chair

David Bailey-Vella is set to become the next chair of the Association of Costs Lawyers (ACL), succeeding Jack Ridgway. Mr Ridgway will officially hand over at the extraordinary general meeting on 12 March, with Mr Bailey-Vella assuming full control from 1 April.

Having served on the ACL Council since 2021, Mr Bailey-Vella became joint vice-chair the following year. With nearly 12 years of experience in costs, he has worked in costs firms, solicitors’ firms, and in-house roles, including as national legal costs manager at housing charity Shelter. He will soon leave his position as a senior Costs Lawyer at Shakespeare Martineau to join a specialist litigation law firm as a legal director.

Mr Bailey-Vella said "I take over an association in rude health. Jack Ridgway has done a superb job in modernising the ACL, reversing a declining membership and ensuring that Costs Lawyers have a prominent voice when it comes to the many debates about costs. The role of a Costs Lawyer and our value to the legal profession has changed a lot since the ACL opened its doors in 1977. The legal landscape has changed significantly since, but we have always managed to adapt and learn on the job. The future will bring different challenges, but we will approach these with the same motivation and willingness to grow and develop as our predecessors. In two years, we will celebrate 50 years of our association, and there is still a lot to achieve in this time."

He said his priority as chair was to grow the profession through promoting the necessity of regulated and qualified costs professions in the legal industry. "The recent judgment of Costs Judge Jenny James in Kapoor v Johal highlights the importance of this, not only to hold us accountable for the work we do, but also remind others that Costs Lawyers are one of the eight regulated legal professions, of equal status with solicitors, barristers, legal executives and the rest."

Mr Bailey-Vella has focused on social mobility throughout his time on Council and said this would continue with support from ACL Training, the Costs Lawyer Standards Board, and movements such as Women in Costs. "We have also increased visibility in the profession with funding for two scholarships every year onto the Costs Lawyer Professional Qualification, providing opportunities to those who need that extra helping hand."

He added "As we aim to grow the membership – also welcoming the first costs apprentices in the next 12 months and widening our reach to other costs professionals – we look forward to achieving this together. Of course, none of this will be possible without the hard work and dedication of my fellow Council members, and the support of the membership."

Jack Ridgway, recently promoted to partner at London law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, said “I am proud of the progress the ACL has made in my time as chair and David played a key role in that. It is reassuring to pass the reins to such safe hands, knowing that he will maintain the momentum generated over the past three years. I look forward to seeing the new heights the Association reaches under David and the Council.”