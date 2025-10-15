Global law firm Ashurst is making significant strides in its global employment practice with the recent appointment of Dan Ornstein as partner in London. Dan, who advises clients on a range of employment-related litigation in courts and tribunals, as well as handling investigations and labour relations disputes, brings a wealth of expertise to the table. A notable focus of his practice is on employment issues within the financial services sector, making him a valuable asset to Ashurst's already robust offering.

Stephen Woodbury, the global head of Ashurst's employment group, commented on Dan's addition, “We are delighted to welcome Dan to Ashurst. He brings a wealth of experience advising on complex employment issues, and his appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening our global employment capabilities, building on the momentum of Clarence Ding’s recent arrival as our Asia Head of Employment.”

Further emphasising the positive impact Dan's hiring will have, Tom Connor, head of Ashurst’s Disputes, Investigations & Advisory Division, stated, “We are very pleased that Dan is joining Ashurst. Dan has particular experience of advising on high-stakes employment litigation and investigations. His addition to the team forms part of the wider growth of our Disputes & Investigations offering, in line with our strategic goals.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the firm, Dan said, “I am excited to be joining Ashurst. Ashurst’s highly-regarded London employment practice, talented lawyers, strong client and sector focus and growth plans, have all attracted me to join the firm. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm." With Dan Ornstein on board, Ashurst is poised to further enhance its standing and capabilities within the employment law realm.