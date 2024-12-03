Arrests for illegal working surge following Home Office crackdown

A rigorous Home Office crackdown on illegal working has resulted in a 25% increase in arrests compared to last year, according to data released today. Between July and October 2024, Immigration Enforcement teams carried out 3,188 visits, arresting 2,299 people suspected of working illegally. This marks a sharp rise from the 2,371 visits and 1,836 arrests recorded during the same period in 2023.

The intensified operations have primarily targeted sectors such as nail bars, supermarkets, car washes, and construction. These industries are often associated with illegal employment practices, where workers face exploitation and are paid less than the minimum wage while working excessive hours. Many live in squalid on-site conditions, enabling rogue employers to undercut law-abiding businesses and evade taxes.

During Operation Tornado, a national effort in November focusing on nail bars and convenience stores, 235 visits were conducted, leading to 154 arrests. Officers also issued over £4 million in civil penalty referral notices to more than 50 businesses. If these employers are found to have failed pre-employment checks, they could face fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the results as part of the government’s broader plan to restore order to the immigration system, improve border security, and tackle exploitation. Cooper highlighted the failure of previous immigration enforcement policies, citing soaring asylum backlogs and weak rule enforcement.

“Over the last five years, both legal and illegal migration increased, and basic rule enforcement fell apart,” Cooper said in the House of Commons. “We are determined to reverse this trend by tackling criminal gangs, restoring fair rules, and delivering swift returns for those who have no legal right to remain in the UK.”

Since July, the government has increased its focus on returning individuals without the right to stay, delivering nearly 10,000 returns. Enforced returns have risen by 19%, and voluntary returns are up by 14%.

The government has also redirected resources from the discontinued Rwanda deportation plan to actionable policies. Between 2022 and the plan’s closure in 2024, £640 million was spent on the Rwanda policy, with no deportations executed. The funds are now being used to expedite removals, tackle irregular migration, and support enforcement teams.

Disrupting Criminal Networks

Alongside illegal working operations, the Home Office has enhanced efforts to combat criminal smuggling networks. Last week, Cooper signed a Joint Statement with Iraq to strengthen intelligence sharing and law enforcement coordination to dismantle people-smuggling networks operating in Europe and the Middle East.

Additionally, the government launched the new Border Security Command to target organised immigration crime and announced a £150 million investment over two years to disrupt trafficking gangs. Speaking at Interpol’s General Assembly in Glasgow, the government committed to dismantling smuggling networks profiting from dangerous small boat crossings and human exploitation.

Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at Immigration Enforcement, praised enforcement teams for their dedication:

“Our operations are vital in bringing rogue employers to justice and protecting vulnerable workers from exploitation. These results highlight the effectiveness of our teams across the UK.”

With stricter enforcement and strategic international partnerships, the Home Office aims to maintain the momentum, ensuring the UK’s immigration laws are upheld while safeguarding vulnerable individuals.