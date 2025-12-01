In a significant move, Arnold & Porter has announced that George Jenkins will join its Corporate & Finance practice as a partner based in London. This development is particularly timely as the life sciences sector in the U.K. and EU undergoes rapid transformation driven by emerging technologies and changing regulatory landscapes. Kathleen Harris, head of the London office, expressed enthusiasm for Jenkins' addition, stating that "George brings exceptional experience in guiding complex life sciences transactions." She emphasised that his expertise will bolster the London team and the firm's capacity to deliver seamless cross-border solutions.

Jenkins brings a wealth of experience advising on sophisticated life sciences agreements and transactions that often transcend national borders. He has worked with companies of all sizes within the biotech, pharmaceutical, digital health, and life sciences industries. His extensive background includes structuring, negotiating, and drafting collaborations, joint ventures, IP licensing, and co-development agreements, as well as contracts related to the manufacture, distribution, and supply of goods. In addition, he offers counsel on regulatory issues pertinent to the life sciences sector, including navigating licensing and regulatory requirements, which are vital for clients aiming to bring their products to market within the EU.

Reflecting on his new role, Jenkins noted that "Arnold & Porter’s reputation for excellence in the life sciences industry, combined with its London presence and global platform, offers an unparalleled opportunity to serve clients in this dynamic sector." He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with colleagues both in the U.K. and internationally to support clients in navigating crucial transactions. Jenkins holds an M.Sc. from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.A. from the University of Oxford, further underlining his academic credentials that complement his professional expertise.