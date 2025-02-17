The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has concluded its investigation into Armstrong Teasdale Limited, a licensed body based in London. The firm, which went into administration on 12 September 2024, was found to have breached multiple regulatory principles by permitting its client account to be used for transactions unrelated to legal services.

The SRA determined that between 1 April 2020 and 7 May 2021, Armstrong Teasdale allowed its client account to be used as a banking facility for two related clients and their associated companies. An SRA forensic investigation, launched four months after the firm purchased Kerman Legal Services Limited, revealed that 20 separate payments had been made without a clear link to legal transactions. The payments had been authorised by several different managers at the firm, despite concerns raised about the nature of the transactions.

The SRA identified that the firm's actions breached Principle 2 of the SRA Principles 2019, which requires firms to uphold public trust in the profession. It also violated paragraph 2.1(a) of the SRA Code of Conduct for Firms 2019, which mandates effective governance structures, and paragraph 3.3 of the SRA Accounts Rules 2019, which prohibits using client accounts as banking facilities.

Armstrong Teasdale was initially directed to pay a financial penalty of £120,617, with the SRA citing failures in governance and processes that allowed the misuse of client funds. The SRA stated the firm's conduct had the potential to cause harm, regardless of whether harm was ultimately suffered. The penalty was placed within Conduct Band C1, meaning it fell within a range of 1.6% to 3.2% of annual domestic turnover, with a 30% reduction applied due to the firm's cooperation and remedial actions.

However, as the UK firm, once the property of Armstrong Teasdale a USA law firm, is in administration, the SRA deemed it to be in the public interest to reduce the penalty to zero. Armstrong Teasdale continues to thrive in it's home country the USA and the administrators have managed to succesfully persuade the SRA to reduce the fine to zero. The administrators' proposals suggest that the firm will cease to exist without making distributions to unsecured creditors, meaning any financial penalty would impact general creditors rather than being paid by the firm itself. The SRA acknowledged there was no evidence of dishonesty or lasting harm to clients or third parties and recognised the remedial steps taken by the firm before entering administration.

Despite the penalty reduction, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining proper client account controls to protect public trust in the legal profession. The SRA has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulations that prevent misuse of client funds and maintain confidence in legal services.