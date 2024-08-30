Armira takes advice from Goodwin

Goodwin announced its role in advising Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG ("Armira") on the financing of its strategic partnership with almapharm GmbH & Co. KG ("almapharm"). This partnership marks a significant collaboration between Armira, a prominent investment holding company based in Munich, and almapharm, one of Germany's leading companies in the animal nutraceutical sector.

Almapharm, headquartered in Wildpoldsried, Germany, is known for developing and producing high-quality nutraceuticals. These products, which are primarily healthy food additives, play a crucial role in disease prevention for animals. The company also specialises in pharmaceutical products that offer anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory applications. almapharm’s commitment to using natural, certified active ingredients ensures that they provide a diverse range of over 100 nutraceuticals, catering to various health needs.

Armira, based in Munich, focuses on direct equity investments in medium-sized, profitable family businesses and growth-oriented companies within the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Northern Italy, and beyond. The investment holding company is supported by a select group of families, entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurial capital, emphasising long-term, trusted partnerships.

The Goodwin team, led by partner Winfried M. Carli and counsel Andreas Breu, both experts in Private Equity and Finance, played a pivotal role in structuring and executing the financing for this partnership. The team also included associates Marius Garnatz and Rebecca Stöcklein from Frankfurt, partner Oded Schein specialising in tax, and transaction lawyer Rina Omura, all of whom contributed to the successful completion of the transaction.

This partnership between Armira and almapharm is poised to strengthen the market position of both companies, particularly in the rapidly growing field of animal nutraceuticals, where quality and innovation are paramount.