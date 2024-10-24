Armalytix expands into family law with new financial tools for Form E

Armalytix, a prominent fintech provider specialising in financial data collection and analysis, has announced its strategic expansion into the family law sector. With its new suite of tailored tools, Armalytix aims to simplify the financial discovery process, particularly for family lawyers preparing Form E, a critical document in divorce proceedings. The expansion enables legal professionals to gain a clearer and more accurate understanding of clients' financial situations, offering significant benefits to both lawyers and their clients.

Revolutionising Financial Discovery in Family Law

Armalytix’s innovative tools allow family law practitioners to collect financial data from various bank accounts, providing a comprehensive analysis of income, expenditure, and assets. By offering a 12-month summary of all bank transactions, the fintech solution enables lawyers to be Form E-ready in a fraction of the time typically required. This level of financial transparency is particularly important in complex and high-net-worth cases, where identifying true financial positions can be challenging.

One of the most time-consuming aspects of divorce cases is collecting and verifying financial information from both parties, which is often hampered by incomplete data and manual methods. Armalytix addresses these challenges by automating the financial discovery process, allowing legal teams to quickly highlight specific outgoings, spot suspicious transactions, and tailor financial assessments to the unique needs of each case.

Easing the Burden on Legal Teams

Tom Lyes, Head of Legal and Property Services at Armalytix, explains the value of this streamlined process: “Financial clarity should not be another burden, dragging out already stressful family law matters. Our tools flip financial discovery from a complicated, time-consuming task into an efficient, automated process, freeing up legal professionals to concentrate on achieving the best outcomes for their clients.”

By providing accurate, up-to-date financial data, Armalytix reduces delays and ensures legal decisions are based on the most current information. Customisable questionnaires and fact finds allow law firms to gather tailored financial insights, making the process more efficient while ensuring thorough analysis.

Industry Recognition

Rebecca Ranson, Senior Associate in Family Law at Nicholls Solicitors, highlighted the significant impact Armalytix is having on the legal sector: “Collecting financial information from clients during the divorce process can be lengthy and exhausting. The ability to access a clean version of 12 months of bank statements, ready to upload to Form E, on top of the analysed data, is a fantastic addition to an already impressive offering.”

A New Era of Efficiency

With Armalytix, family law professionals can move away from labor-intensive, manual processes and focus on delivering high-quality legal services to their clients. This expansion marks a significant step toward greater efficiency and accuracy in family law, empowering lawyers to navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence and precision.

By alleviating bottlenecks and offering fast, reliable financial clarity, Armalytix continues to shape the future of legal financial discovery, allowing law firms to provide better support to clients during challenging times.